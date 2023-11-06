Ethics panel to adopt draft report in Mahua's cash for query case on Nov 7

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel investigating allegations of cash for query leveled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report.
The notification to call the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting was issued on Sunday, days after the Trinamool MP appeared before the panel on November 2.
Mahua, while defending her position, had also asked the committee to summon businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who had filed a suo moto affidavit before the panel to back claims made by Nishikant Dubey. The Trinamool MP said that she wanted to cross-examine the claims made by Hiranandani.
With the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar calling the panel meeting for adoption, the scope for further examination of other witnesses is limited.
In the last meeting, Moitra accused Sonkar of asking personal questions and stormed out.
The BJP and its alliance parties have a majority in the 15-member panel, and once adopted, the report with its recommendation will be sent to Speaker Om Birla for further action.
In his complaint sent on October 15, Nishikant Dubey accused Mahua of taking bribes to ask questions in parliament.