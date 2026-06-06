EU flags 365 Indian products with pesticides, heavy metals

<p>Bengaluru: Two years after DH reported about India’s “export quality” products being rejected by European Union countries over toxic pesticide and heavy metal content, a new set of data obtained by DH shows that Indian authorities have taken no steps to contain the use of carcinogenic pesticides. Nearly 370 products have been flagged by the 27 member countries.</p><p>Analysis of data from the European Food Safety Authority, EU Commission, shows that over 450 products were rejected between May 1, 2024 and May 30, 2026. While 365 products were rejected for presence of pesticides and heavy metals, about 50 were rejected for containing pathogens like salmonella, Aflatoxin B1 and Ochratoxin A. Many others were rejected for environmental pollution like mineral oil contamination.</p>.Watch what you eat | Lead contamination in 26% of vegetables samples in Bengaluru: CPCB.<p>Herbs and spices, fruits and vegetables, nuts, nut products and seeds, cereals and bakery products and dietic foods formed the majority of the products that were notified.</p><p>Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide banned by 44 countries for being a genotoxic, carcinogenic and neurotoxic, was found in about 135 products and ethylene oxide was found in 40 products though the pesticide is not even registered in India. It is linked to blood and breast cancers, neurological problems and other health hazards. Cadmium (nine products), lead (seven products) and mercury (five products) were also found in several products.</p><p>There were other pesticides and chemicals found in various materials. For instance, a test on “organic ashwagandha root” was rejected by Spanish authorities because it was found to be containing cypermethrin, a pesticide whose limited reintroduction in the EU has become controversial, along with chlorpyrifos.</p><p>The government’s restriction Tricyclazole, banned in the EU for its long-term mutagenic effects, has not worked as it was found in 53 products, mainly rice. Monocrotophos, dichlorvos and phorates were among other products that led to the rejection at the EU border.</p><p>DH sent a detailed query to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority but received no response after waiting for two working days. Another query addressed to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) did not get any response during the same time.</p><p><strong>No accountability</strong></p><p>Public policy expert Narasimha Reddy Donthi said the rejections show lack of accountability. “The Government of India is not investigating where the contamination is taking place. Everytime the issue comes to the fore, blame game starts, which ultimately ends with the blame placed on the farmers. However, farmers don’t use pesticides like ethylene oxide. It is the storage units that depend on the pesticide. But we don’t have a system where a product is checked at every stage,” he said.</p><p>A D Dileep Kumar of the Pesticide Action Network-India noted that India was among the handful of countries which opposed the ban on chlorpyrifos proposed by the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. “In 2020, the government issued a draft notification proposing to ban 27 toxic pesticides, including chlorpyrifos. But it soon made a U-turn on several of them. Now, the pesticide that has got exemption is costing farmers,” he added.</p><p>It can be recalled that on April 24, 2024, DH had reported that the EU rejected or removed from markets 527 Indian products between September 2020 and April 2024 for containing ethylene oxide and other contaminants. At the time, the Centre had promised strict action to ensure quality reviews.</p>