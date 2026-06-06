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EU flags 365 Indian products with pesticides, heavy metals

Herbs and spices, fruits and vegetables, nuts, nut products and seeds, cereals and bakery products and dietic foods formed the majority of the products that were notified.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:08 IST
India NewsEUpesticides

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