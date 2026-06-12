‘Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India’, says EAM Jaishankar, calls out US's double standards on Russian oil purchase

<p>External Affairs Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar"> S Jaishankar </a>strongly defended India's decision to buy Russian crude oil on Thursday, arguing that New Delhi's energy choices were driven by national interest, affordability and supply considerations rather than geopolitical alignments.</p><p>Speaking during the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar rejected criticism over India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and questioned what he described as inconsistencies in Western and European positions on the issue.</p><p>Addressing concerns over India's purchases of Russian oil, Jaishankar said the shift occurred after global energy markets were disrupted by the Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/moscow">Moscow</a>.</p>.<p>"I'll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," he said.</p><p>The minister noted that changes in global trade patterns following the outbreak of the war left India with limited options, forcing it to adapt to evolving market realities.</p><p><strong>'No European country attacked with Indian weapons'</strong></p><p>Jaishankar also drew attention to what he called a contradiction in Europe's criticism of India, linking it to New Delhi's long-standing concerns over arms supplies in the region.</p><p>"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked.</p><p>When asked to elaborate, he said, "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point," he said.</p><p><strong>'We know how the game is played'</strong></p><p>The external affairs minister also referred to developments from 2022, claiming that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> had encouraged India to continue purchasing Russian crude to prevent major disruptions in global energy markets and help contain inflation.</p><p>"At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilize the world markets. Right now, if you see, after having first put tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions. So let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here.," Jaishankar said.</p><p>Questioning what he viewed as shifting policy positions, he added: "If the policy is on one day and off the next, do it when it suits us and don't do it when it doesn't then come on, we're all adults in the room. We know how the game is played. So I don't think this is really about principles or moral sanctimony."</p><p>Reiterating India's position, Jaishankar said energy imports are determined by practical considerations rather than political messaging.</p><p>Separately, speaking on the wider impact of global conflicts, Jaishankar said their consequences extend well beyond the regions where they originate. He stressed the need for resilient and diversified supply chains, sustained diplomatic efforts and greater international cooperation to deal with the fallout of ongoing conflict</p>