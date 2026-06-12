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‘Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India’, says EAM Jaishankar, calls out US's double standards on Russian oil purchase

Addressing concerns over India's purchases of Russian oil, Jaishankar said the shift occurred after global energy markets were disrupted by the Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions on Moscow.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsJaishankarEuropeRussian Oilweapons

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