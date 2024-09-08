European climate change service says 2024 on track to be warmest year on record

New Delhi: With global temperatures for the January-August period recorded at 0.70 degrees Celsius above the 1991–2020 average, the European climate change service Copernicus said on Friday that it was increasingly likely 2024 would be the warmest year on record.

According to the latest update from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), August was the joint warmest August globally (along with August 2023), with an average surface air temperature of 16.82 degrees Celsius -- 0.71 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average for the month.

It was also 1.51 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, making it the 13th month in the past 14 during which the global average surface air temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.