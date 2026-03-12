Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Evading war-torn Strait of Hormuz, crude tanker docks in Mumbai

The ship, which carried 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, is captained by an Indian.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 15:48 IST
MumbaiIranIndiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us