Evading war-torn Strait of Hormuz, crude tanker docks in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker, Shenlong, carrying crude from Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura port safely reached Mumbai after transiting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/six-vessels-attacked-in-gulf-strait-of-hormuz-as-war-puts-merchant-ships-on-front-lines-3928903">Strait of Hormuz </a>, becoming the first ship from West Asia to dock in India during the ongoing United States-Israel and Iran war which has disrupted energy supplies across the globe. </p><p>MT Shenlong, a Suezmax vessel, bearing International Maritime Organisation (IMO) No. 9379210 and Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) No. 636024998 arrived in the Indian shores on Wednesday. </p><p>The ship, which carried 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, is captained by an Indian. </p><p>On 8 March, the ship was noticed in Strait of Hormuz, however, it evaded by reportedly switching off the Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders to avoid detection while crossing the conflict-ridden navigational stretch.</p>.Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed, avenge martyrs.<p>The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most-important energy corridors of the world and essential for India’s fuel supplies. </p><p>On 11 March evening, the tanker berthed at Jawahar Dweep (Butcher Island), which is used by oil tankers to offload oil. </p><p>The oil will later be carried to refineries in Mahul in Mumbai.</p><p>The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd of Athens. It has 29 crew members including Indians, Pakistani and Filipino nationals.</p>