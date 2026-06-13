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'Even if you seize Venezuela...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's veiled dig at Trump

"If you are strong, no one will object even if you tread the path of falsehood," Bhagwat said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:49 IST
IndiaRSSMohan BhagwatVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

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