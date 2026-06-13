'Even if you seize Venezuela...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's veiled dig at Trump

<p>Speaking at an event to mark the Sangh's centenary celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/difficult-to-understand-sangh-from-outside-mohan-bhagwat-says-rss-most-misunderstood-organisation-4038081">Mohan Bhagwat </a>stressed the importance of strength, saying that if you are strong, "no one will say anything even if you seize Venezuela" -- a veiled dig at the US President Donald Trump who ordered the invasion of Venezuela and the arrest of its former president Nicolas Maduro.</p>.<p>"Hindus had to become strong to protect themselves, as the world heard only those who had strength," Bhagwat remarked.</p>.<p>"The world will hear you only if you are strong. It will not hear you if you are true. If you are strong, no one will object even if you tread the path of falsehood. Even if you go and seize Venezuela, nobody will say anything because you are strong. That is how the world is," he said.</p>.<p>According to Bhagwat, the RSS was working on making Hindu society strong, bringing it together and binding it in a sense of belonging, "as we have always been, are and shall be one nation—and that is a Hindu nation." At the same time, he clarified that when the Sangh said 'Hindu', it did not mean a way of worship alone.</p>.'Difficult to understand Sangh from outside': Mohan Bhagwat says RSS ‘most misunderstood’ organisation.<p>"There are many ways of worship that come under the banner of Hindu. Hindu is our 'sanskritik pehchaan', which, according to my translation, means 'civilizational identity'," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said that when swayamsevaks met Muslims and Christians, "we tell them that you are also Hindus by way of traditions, ancestors, and the cultural influence you carry with you everywhere", but they disagreed.</p>.<p>He said the RSS was the largest voluntary organisation in the world but also "the most misunderstood." The RSS chief said the organisation might appear to outsiders as a paramilitary body—owing to the route marches conducted by swayamsevaks in uniform—or as an all-India gymnasium, given its promotion of Bharatiya games and martial arts.</p>.<p>"But it is not all that. It is difficult to understand the Sangh from the outside," he added.</p>.<p>"The best way to understand the RSS is to engage with it and experience it from within. However, to do so, one must first be assured that it is safe to test and understand it. A lecture or a book can provide at least that much understanding of the Sangh," Bhagwat said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>