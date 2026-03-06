<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said even a non-party can seek review of an order, if he or it perceives to be in the position of a person aggrieved by the decision and satisfies the court as such.</p><p>A bench of Justices Dipankar and Aravind Kumar allowed an appeal filed by Dr Jiji K S and others an appeal against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court's</a> judgment and declared their career in engineering colleges as Associate Professors would not be affected.</p><p>The High Court by the order of December 3, 2020 has undone the benefits flowing from the judgment of the Supreme Court in favour of the appellants with regard to their appointments in engineering colleges as teachers. </p><p>The appellants counsel said that the High Court could not have, in essence, revisited this court’s order qua them. This court, having granted an order in favour of the appellants, there could arise no occasion for the High Court to disturb the finality attached.</p>.'We know the design': Supreme Court raps Congress MP Jairam Ramesh over plea on retrospective environmental clearances.<p>Allowing the appeal, the bench, in a recent judgment, said, ''However, at the same time, had the appellants been impleaded and represented before the High Court and the order of this court been placed before it, we wonder whether the occasion for the appellants to approach this court would at all have arisen.''</p><p>The bench pointed out, not too long back, this court in Union of India Vs Nareshkumar Badrikumar Jagad (2019) ruled that even a non-party to the proceedings, if he/it perceives to be in the position of a person aggrieved and satisfies the court as such, can seek review of an order passed therein.</p><p>The court said in view of the dicta in the decisions, it is open to the intervenors as well as to the petitioner in the connected special leave petition to pursue their remedy in accordance with law.</p>