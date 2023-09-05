'President of Bharat' G20 invite draws Oppn ire, sparks name change buzz

The Narendra Modi government has extended invitations for a dinner on the occasion of G20 in the name of the President of “Bharat” instead of India, triggering an immediate response from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A which said the ruling BJP is worried about the alliance and none could take away India and Bharat from their hearts.

The invite for the dinner on September 9 at 8 PM at Bharat Mandapam read, "The President of Bharat requests the pleasure of the company of...." and the dress code would be formal or national dress. The Protocol Section of the Ministry of External Affairs would be coordinating the invitation.

The invite immediately triggered speculation about the government’s plan to change the name of the country from India to Bharat and that it may even bring a resolution in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament.

Soon after copies of the invite came in public domain, senior Congress MP Manish Tewari cited Article 52 of the Constitution, which said, “there shall be a President of India”. He said on ‘X’, “can’t get more explicit than this. Can it??????”