'President of Bharat' G20 invite draws Oppn ire, sparks name change buzz

The Narendra Modi government has extended invitations for a dinner on the occasion of G20 in the name of the President of “Bharat” instead of India, triggering an immediate response from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A which said the ruling BJP is worried about the alliance and none could take away India and Bharat from their hearts.
The invite for the dinner on September 9 at 8 PM at Bharat Mandapam read, "The President of Bharat requests the pleasure of the company of...." and the dress code would be formal or national dress. The Protocol Section of the Ministry of External Affairs would be coordinating the invitation.
The invite immediately triggered speculation about the government’s plan to change the name of the country from India to Bharat and that it may even bring a resolution in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament.
Soon after copies of the invite came in public domain, senior Congress MP Manish Tewari cited Article 52 of the Constitution, which said, “there shall be a President of India”. He said on ‘X’, “can’t get more explicit than this. Can it??????”
It also triggered a bit of euphoria in BJP ranks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma posting on ‘X’, “Republic of Bharat -- Happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.”
Senior BJP MP Harnath Singh alleged the word India is an “abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture. I want a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it”.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent out an invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.
“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault,” he said.
“Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!” he posted on ‘X’.
Taking a dig at the Assam Chief Minister, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said “legally, the usage is “Bharat Ganrajya’ (in Hindi) or ‘Republic of India’. What fusion is (this) Republic of Bharat? The party of clowns can’t even perform their circus correctly.”
Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said he never thought that the government and the BJP would be troubled by their coalition I.N.D.I.A, which was only formed a few weeks ago.
“Article 1 of the Constitution clearly states that India, that is Bharat, is a union of states. They should read our tagline ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’. At least remember BR Ambedkar. You garland him but he is not there inside your heart. You won’t be able to take India and Bharat from our hearts,” he said.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the government move has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. “How can the BJP strike down 'INDIA'? The country doesn't belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP's personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA,” he posted on ‘X’.
PDP chief Mehbooba said the BJP's aversion to India’s foundational principle of unity in diversity has touched a "new low".
"By reducing India’s many names from Hindustan and India to now only Bharat shows its pettiness & intolerance. For the first time in India’s post independence history, a party with a brute majority is treating the entire country as its fiefdom," she added.