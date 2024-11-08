Even US under Trump will have to encourage economically justifiable mobility, says S Jaishankar

Biden had allowed the restrictions imposed by Trump on the grant of non-immigrant US visas to lapse in March 2021.

The US granted 3.86 lakh H1B visas in 2023 and Indians, mostly IT professionals, accounted for 72.3% (2.79 lakh) of the recipients.

Jaishankar, however, argued that the Trump Administration would have to draw the line between illegal immigration and mobility of professionals driven by the need of the economy. “Even as there is a re-globalisation, or reworking of the current architecture, apart from the technological changes, I think, the demographic unevenness of the world is beginning to bite us,” said Jaishankar, who was on a five-day tour to Australia. There would be economies where the demand would be high but the talents might not be plentiful and the scene might be different in other places, he added.

“And now the global workplace doesn't mean that the talent alone has to move. Businesses can move as well,” he said, adding that India had already seen that happening in the last few years. “At the last count, we have about 1,800 global capability centres in India, which, between them, generate about $ 150 billion worth of experts.” He noted that the trend would continue as the more technology driven, more digital era would require a certain concentration of and access to skills and talent.

“So, whether the talent goes to the business, or the business goes to the talent, that's a decision which the corporates will be making.”

Jaishankar also spoke about the possibility of re-ordering of supply chains accelerating after Trump’s return as the US president in January 2025. “I'll be very candid with you, that some of this will be somewhat disruptive, but we in India perceive it as an opportunity because we have missed the manufacturing bus in the 1990s, early 2000s," said the external affairs minister.

He said that Trump’s return to the White House would also lead to more geopolitical hedging. “Many more of us would be seeking more relationships (globally) to keep life stable,” he added.