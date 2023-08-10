Evening Brief: Centre lists Bill to replace CJI with Union Minister in panel for appointing CEC, ECs; Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

The Modi government on Thursday introduced a contentious Bill in Rajya Sabha seeking to replace the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet minister in the committee to select the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, a move that is feared to allow the ruling dispensation to push its choices without any trouble.
Congress Whip Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, accusing him of misleading the House about Maharashtra farm widow Kalawati Bandurkar who Rahul Gandhi had met in 2008.
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw criminal cases relating to violation of Covid-19 guidelines by state Congress and its leaders including, now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the Mekedatu padayatra organised by the party in 2022.
After the Delhi Police invoked Section 144 CrPC in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO and Red-fort, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postponed their press conference, which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.
The Centre has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, Union finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.
The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament.
A Varanasi court on Thursday banned the media from covering the ongoing scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
A dump of email exchanges that include some between American billionaire Neville Roy Singham and senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat are under the scanner of the ED as part of its money laundering probe against news portal NewsClick which is alleged to have received dubious funds from the businessman to spread Chinese propaganda, official sources said on Thursday.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed a merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment.
Udupi washroom video case: CID team steps up probe
The CID team investigating the washroom video case at an Udupi paramedical college has intensified its probe, taking the statements of the victim and representatives of the college management.
German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to several English and German media.