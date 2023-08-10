Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Evening Brief: Centre lists Bill to replace CJI with Union Minister in panel for appointing CEC, ECs; Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 13:25 IST

Follow Us

Centre lists Bill to replace CJI with Union Minister in panel for appointing CEC, ECs

The Modi government on Thursday introduced a contentious Bill in Rajya Sabha seeking to replace the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet minister in the committee to select the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, a move that is feared to allow the ruling dispensation to push its choices without any trouble.


Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The government has listed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill and two Appropriation Bills.</p></div>

The government has listed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill and two Appropriation Bills.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

Congress Whip Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, accusing him of misleading the House about Maharashtra farm widow Kalawati Bandurkar who Rahul Gandhi had met in 2008.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p></div>

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: PTI Photo

K'taka govt withdraws cases against CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar for Covid-19 rule violation

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw criminal cases relating to violation of Covid-19 guidelines by state Congress and its leaders including, now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the Mekedatu padayatra organised by the party in 2022.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.</p></div>

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Credit: DH Photo

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Section 144 imposed near Rajghat

After the Delhi Police invoked Section 144 CrPC in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO and Red-fort, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postponed their press conference, which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik. </p></div>

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Centre starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike

The Centre has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, Union finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.
The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Represenative Image of tomatoes.</p></div>

Represenative Image of tomatoes.

Credit: DH Photo

Varanasi court bans media coverage of ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on Thursday banned the media from covering the ongoing scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varanasi: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team members during scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.</p></div>

Varanasi: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team members during scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Credit: PTI Photo

NewsClick: ED probes Prakash Karat-billionaire Singham email exchanges, funds transfer to journalists

A dump of email exchanges that include some between American billionaire Neville Roy Singham and senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat are under the scanner of the ED as part of its money laundering probe against news portal NewsClick which is alleged to have received dubious funds from the businessman to spread Chinese propaganda, official sources said on Thursday.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neville Roy Singham</p></div>

Neville Roy Singham

Credit: X/@Truly_Monica

Zee-Sony merger deal gets NCLT nod

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed a merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zee Entertainment and Sony logos. </p></div>

Zee Entertainment and Sony logos.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Udupi washroom video case: CID team steps up probe

The CID team investigating the washroom video case at an Udupi paramedical college has intensified its probe, taking the statements of the victim and representatives of the college management.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a magnifying glass.</p></div>

Representative image of a magnifying glass.

Credit: iStock Photo

Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Harry Kane

German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to several English and German media.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.</p></div>

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 13:25 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsWFISiddaramaiah

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT