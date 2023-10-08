DH Evening Brief: Netanyahu asks Gaza residents to leave, says will operate forcefully; India bowl out Australia for 199

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the residents of Gaza to leave because the Israeli army will "operate forcefully everywhere".
Read more
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Credit: PTI Photo
India bowled out Australia for 199 in their ICC World Cup opener here on Sunday. Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30 th over.
Read more
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Sharing the Rajasthan government's order on the caste survey, he said this will especially help in making policies for SCs, STs and OBCs and it is also very important to ensure social justice and giving rights to people as per their population.
Read more
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D K Shivakumar at the Attibele fire incident site.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the blaze at the firecracker godown in Attibele that killed 14 people on Saturday.
Read more
Representative Image for drowning.
Credit: iStock Photo
The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children, they said.
Read more
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.
Credit: PTI File Photo
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said he will meet those deprived of MGNREGA work as the Centre has stopped funds under the scheme to the state, and take up their grievances with New Delhi.
Read more
File photo of farmers body leader Rakesh Tikait at a protest against farm laws in Haryana.
Credit: Reuters File photo
The FIR against NewsClick had alleged that some Indian entities and inimical foreign establishments formed a 'mutually beneficial nexus' to use the farmers’ protest to create trouble.
Read more
Representative image showing a seismograph during an earthquake.
Credit: iStock Photo
Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.
Read more
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has warned those attempting to stop the celebration of Lord Ganesha festival in Karnataka and said they will not remain silent if someone hurts the Hindu sentiments.
Read more
Representative image.
Credit: iStock Photo
India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has sanctioned loans worth Rs 8,800 crore for airports and civil aviation infrastructure development in the country, its Managing Director PR Jaishankar has said.
Read more