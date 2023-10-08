Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Netanyahu asks Gaza residents to leave, says will operate forcefully; India bowl out Australia for 199

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 14:09 IST

Will operate forcefully everywhere: Netanyahu asks Gaza residents to leave for other countries

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the residents of Gaza to leave because the Israeli army will "operate forcefully everywhere".

ICC World Cup: Jadeja stars as India bowl out Australia for 199

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

India bowled out Australia for 199 in their ICC World Cup opener here on Sunday. Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30 th over.

Congress questions PM Modi's silence on caste census

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Sharing the Rajasthan government's order on the caste survey, he said this will especially help in making policies for SCs, STs and OBCs and it is also very important to ensure social justice and giving rights to people as per their population.

Karnataka CID to probe blaze at Attibele firecracker godown that killed 14

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D K Shivakumar at the Attibele fire incident site.

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the blaze at the firecracker godown in Attibele that killed 14 people on Saturday.

22 drown in Bihar while taking bath during Jivitputrika festival; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

Representative Image for drowning.

Credit: iStock Photo

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children, they said.

Guv Bose to return to Kolkata after north Bengal visit; discuss MGNREGA issue with those deprived

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said he will meet those deprived of MGNREGA work as the Centre has stopped funds under the scheme to the state, and take up their grievances with New Delhi.

Farmers body announces stir against Modi govt over 'tarnishing' allegations in FIR related to NewsClick case

File photo of farmers body leader Rakesh Tikait at a protest against farm laws in Haryana. 

Credit: Reuters File photo 

The FIR against NewsClick had alleged that some Indian entities and inimical foreign establishments formed a 'mutually beneficial nexus' to use the farmers’ protest to create trouble.

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban say, as death toll spikes

Representative image showing a seismograph during an earthquake.

Credit: iStock Photo

Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.

'Sanatan Dharma' flows in our veins, won't be silent if Hindu sentiments are hurt: Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has warned those attempting to stop the celebration of Lord Ganesha festival in Karnataka and said they will not remain silent if someone hurts the Hindu sentiments.

IIFCL sanctions loans worth Rs 8,800 crore to boost civil aviation infra

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo 

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has sanctioned loans worth Rs 8,800 crore for airports and civil aviation infrastructure development in the country, its Managing Director PR Jaishankar has said.

(Published 08 October 2023, 14:09 IST)
