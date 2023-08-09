Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul says BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur; 50 panchayats in Haryana issue letters barring entry to Muslim traders

Here are the top news stories for the evening!
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 14:18 IST

BJP's politics 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.</p></div>

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Sansad TV showed Rahul Gandhi for just over 14 minutes on screen while he spoke for 37 minutes during the debate on no-confidence motion.

Read more

Nuh violence: 50 panchayats in Haryana issue letters barring entry to Muslim traders

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aftermath of violence in Haryana. </p></div>

Aftermath of violence in Haryana.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Over 50 panchayats in three districts—Rewari, Mahendergarh, and Jhajjar—have over the past few days issued letters, all identically worded, prohibiting the entry of Muslim traders, following clashes in Nuh on July 31 and racial tension in other areas of south Haryana

Read more

'Misogynist': Smriti Irani slams Rahul over 'flying kiss' in LS, women MPs lodge complaint with Speaker

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos</p></div>

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a "flying kiss" in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

Read more

ICC World Cup matches rescheduled: India to now face Pak on Oct 14

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CWC Trophy.</p></div>

CWC Trophy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the updated schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The marquee India-Pakistan match has been rescheduled to October 14, a day earlier than previously scheduled.

Read more

Rahul Gandhi — tough to understand, difficult to ignore

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi has the clarity in which direction the Congress must move, and what role it can play in the fight against the BJP.

Read more

Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image ofHero MotoCorp.</p></div>

Representative Image ofHero MotoCorp.

Credit: iStock Photo

Tax authorities are investigating motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about Rs 90 crore in false expenditure.

Read more

SC judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image.</p></div>

Representative Image.

Credit: iStock Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

Read more

'Don 3' announcement: Ranveer Singh replaces SRK as the new Don

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from the Bollywood film Don 3 teaser featuring Ranveer Singh.</p></div>

Screengrab from the Bollywood film Don 3 teaser featuring Ranveer Singh.

Credit: Excel Movies

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Don’. The makers put end to all the rumors by unveiling the Don 3 teaser.

Read more

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’, says they must use ‘sexual deviance’

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Iraq national flag.</p></div>

Iraq national flag.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.

Read more

(Published 09 August 2023, 14:18 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsParliamentHaryanaICCMonsoon Session

