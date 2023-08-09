DH Evening Brief: Rahul says BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur; 50 panchayats in Haryana issue letters barring entry to Muslim traders

Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Sansad TV showed Rahul Gandhi for just over 14 minutes on screen while he spoke for 37 minutes during the debate on no-confidence motion.
Over 50 panchayats in three districts—Rewari, Mahendergarh, and Jhajjar—have over the past few days issued letters, all identically worded, prohibiting the entry of Muslim traders, following clashes in Nuh on July 31 and racial tension in other areas of south Haryana
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a "flying kiss" in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".
International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the updated schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The marquee India-Pakistan match has been rescheduled to October 14, a day earlier than previously scheduled.
Rahul Gandhi has the clarity in which direction the Congress must move, and what role it can play in the fight against the BJP.
Tax authorities are investigating motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about Rs 90 crore in false expenditure.
Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Don’. The makers put end to all the rumors by unveiling the Don 3 teaser.
Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.
