Evening rush hours account for highest road accidents in India, NCRB data reveals

<p>New Delhi: The peak period for road accidents in India during 2024 was between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, with over one-fifth of all incidents occurring in these three hours, according to the latest<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ncrb"> National Crime Records Bureau </a>(NCRB) data.</p><p>The report reveals that 20.4 per cent of total road accidents — 1,01,232 cases - took place between 6 pm to 9 pm. This was followed by the 3 pm to 6 pm, which accounted for 17.1 per cent or 84,837 accidents out of the total 4,95,256 traffic accidents recorded during the year.</p><p>Two-wheelers continued to be the biggest contributor to fatal road accidents, causing 84,599 deaths, which constitutes 48.3 per cent of all road accident fatalities. Pedestrians accounted for 14.7 per cent (25,769 deaths), while cars contributed 13.6 per cent (23,739 deaths).</p><p>Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest two-wheeler related fatalities. Tamil Nadu recorded 11,786 deaths (13.9 per cent of national two-wheeler deaths), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 8,575 deaths (10.1 per cent).</p><p>Uttar Pradesh also dominated in other categories: it reported 19.3 per cent of all SUV/car/jeep fatalities (4,575 out of 23,739) and a staggering 26.3 per cent of truck/lorry/mini-truck deaths (3,628 out of 13,815). The state further accounted for 29.8 per cent of bus-related fatalities nationwide.</p><p>In pedestrian deaths, Tamil Nadu reported 16.2 per cent (4,176 out of such cases.</p>.Not gold or drugs! NCRB report reveals unusual smuggling haul from mannequins to vaginal gels & garlic.<p><strong>Highest accidents in May </strong></p><p>May emerged as the most accident-prone month with 41,364 cases (8.8 per cent of the annual total), marginally ahead of March, which saw 41,193 accidents.</p><p>The data shows a clear rural-urban divide, with 59.7 per cent of accidents (2,79,412 out of 4,67,967 cases) occurring in rural areas and 40.3 per cent (1,88,555) in urban areas.</p><p>In both settings, residential areas were the most common locations for crashes — 30.9 per cent in rural regions and 31.7 per cent in urban areas. Additionally, 6.1 per cent of urban accidents occurred at pedestrian crossings, while 7.1 per cent of all accidents nationwide took place near schools, colleges, or other educational institutions, says the report.</p>