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Evening rush hours account for highest road accidents in India, NCRB data reveals

The report reveals that 20.4 per cent of total road accidents — 1,01,232 cases - took place between 6 pm to 9 pm.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsTamil NaduUttar PradeshRoad accidentNational Crime Records BureauNCRB

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