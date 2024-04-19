Everest Fish Curry Masala recalled by Singapore's SFA, alleges presence of pesticide

The Food Agency (SFA) of Singapore announced on Thursday, April 18, said that the popular Indian spice brand Everest's Fish Curry Masala has been recalled due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, which is not fit for human consumption, several publications reported.

Although ethylene oxide can be used to sterilise spices, the SFA said that it is a pesticide and has not been approved for use in food.

The Singapore Food Agency, in a statement said, “The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits.”

The State Fire Authority (SFA) has ordered Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte Ltd, the importer, to begin a thorough product recall.