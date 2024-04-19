Everest Fish Curry Masala recalled by Singapore's SFA, alleges presence of pesticide

The Food Agency (SFA) of Singapore announced on Thursday, April 18, said that the popular Indian spice brand Everest's Fish Curry Masala has been recalled due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, which is not fit for human consumption, several publications reported.
Although ethylene oxide can be used to sterilise spices, the SFA said that it is a pesticide and has not been approved for use in food.
The Singapore Food Agency, in a statement said, “The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits.”
The State Fire Authority (SFA) has ordered Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte Ltd, the importer, to begin a thorough product recall.
Fumigating agricultural produce to lessen microbial contamination often involves the use of ethylene oxide as a pesticide. But the use of it in food products is strictly forbidden.
The SFA stated that under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices.
The food agency declared that eating food with low ethylene oxide levels does not provide any immediate risks. It did note, though, that prolonged exposure to these substances can have negative health effects.
"There is no immediate risk to consumption of food. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible," the SFA stated.
The Singapore Food Agency also said that the consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. It also stated that those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical help. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.
(Published 19 April 2024, 13:18 IST)