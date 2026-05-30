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Everest: The crowded crown

Seventy-three years after the legendary first ascent by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, Everest faces a problem of plenty.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:51 IST
India NewsMount EverestSpecialsDH Spotlight

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