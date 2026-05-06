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Every 6th BJP MP in Lok Sabha won through 'vote chori', should we call them 'ghuspethiya': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP would not be able to win even 140 seats today in the Lok Sabha if fair elections are held.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsBJPRahul Gandhi

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