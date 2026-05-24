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'Every country has stupid people': Rubio on 'racist comments' towards Indians in US

'Every country in the world has stupid people. I'm sure there are stupid people here. There are stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time,' Rubio replied.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesMarco Rubio

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