'Every deceitful act not unlawful': SC quashes FIR against woman for fabricating husband's signature on son's passport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said every deceitful act is not unlawful, just as not every unlawful act is deceitful and some acts may be termed both as unlawful as well as deceitful, and such acts alone will fall within the purview of Section 420 IPC.

The top court on Monday quashed an FIR lodged against a woman and her father by her husband after a martial dispute for allegedly fabricating his signature to obtain passport for their minor son.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant Dipankar Datta allowed a plea filed by Mariam Fasihuddin and her father against the Karnataka High Court's order with Rs one lakh cost on husband. It said the Trial Magistrate and the High Court unfortunately failed to appreciate that the genesis of the present controversy lies in a marital dispute.

It said the elementary ingredients of ‘cheating’ and ‘forgery’ are conspicuously missing in the case, so the continuation of the criminal proceedings before a Bengaluru court against the appellants is nothing but an abuse of the process of law.

"This court, therefore, will exercise caution before invoking such severe offences and penalties solely on the basis of conjectures and surmises," the bench said.

The bench also found the conduct of complainant husband in the case infringed upon the right of the minor child to travel and seek care and company of the father.

"The Trial Magistrate should have exercised prudence, making at least a cursory effort to discern the actual ‘victim’ or ‘victimiser’. The failure to do so is both fallible and atrocious," the bench said.