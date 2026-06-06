Every Gen Z and Gen Alpha must watch this: Shashi Tharoor on documentary '1947: Brexit India'

<p>New Delhi: Member of Parliament, author, and historian Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> has urged younger generations to watch <em>1947: Brexit India</em>, a feature-length documentary that re-examines India's Independence and Partition through an economic and geopolitical lens. </p><p>Speaking at a special screening of the documentary held at PVR Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Tharoor said that every Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewer should watch the film if they wish to better understand the realities of British rule and the circumstances surrounding India's Independence. </p><p>The screening was attended by diplomats, historians, senior media professionals, policymakers, and other distinguished guests. An official selection at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-film-festival-of-india">International Film Festival of India (IFFI)</a> 2023, <em>1947: Brexit India</em> is currently gearing up for its digital premiere on a leading OTT platform.</p>.'Peddi' advance booking: Ram Charan's film eyes a record-breaking opening weekend.‘Maharashtra Epstein Files': Film based on Ashok Kharat scandal to release on October 2.<p>Produced by Dr Swarnjit Singh, written by Shama Zaidi, directed by Sanjivan Lal, and narrated by acclaimed actor Boman Irani, the documentary traces the 338-year British presence in India through a historical and economic lens. </p><p>Drawing on over a decade of research, archival material, and expert commentary, the film examines the financial pressures, geopolitical developments, and policy decisions that shaped the end of British rule and the events leading up to Partition.</p>.<p>The film features contributions from Dr Shashi Tharoor, historian William Dalrymple, Commodore Uday Bhaskar, political scientist Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, and several other scholars and experts, while Boman Irani lends his voice to the narrative.</p>.<p>Speaking about the documentary, Dr Shashi Tharoor remarked, “History is never merely about the past; it continues to shape the present. Delighted to have contributed to this thoughtful exploration of India’s long encounter with British rule.” </p><p>He further noted that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/documentary-film">documentary</a> offers an important perspective for younger audiences seeking to understand the forces that shaped modern India.</p>.In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Shah Rukh Khan-Manoj Bajpayee's movie from 1989 restored, scheduled to screen at Berlin film fest 2026.Paresh Rawal’s 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy, makers issue clarification.<p>According to producer and concept creator Dr Swarnjit Singh, the project seeks to examine the economic realities underpinning the final years of the British Empire and encourage audiences to engage with lesser-explored dimensions of 1947.</p>.<p>Director Sanjivan Lal said one of the key creative challenges was transforming years of historical and financial research into a compelling cinematic narrative while retaining factual depth and scholarly rigor.</p>.<p>The documentary's central argument is supported through historical records, expert insights, and archival research, offering audiences a perspective that moves beyond conventional political narratives surrounding Independence and Partition.</p>