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Every Gen Z and Gen Alpha must watch this: Shashi Tharoor on documentary '1947: Brexit India'

The film examines the financial pressures, geopolitical developments, and policy decisions that shaped the end of British rule and the events leading up to Partition.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:47 IST
India Newsdocumentary filmShashi Tharoor

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