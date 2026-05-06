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Every sixth MP in Lok Sabha won through 'vote theft', should we call them 'infiltrators': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul had earlier had termed the BJP's victory in Bengal and Assam assembly polls a "theft" of the mandate and a big step forward in the saffron party's mission to "destroy" Indian democracy.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLok SabhaMP

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