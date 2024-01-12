Every train passenger gets 55% concession, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

On Thursday, when media persons raised it during a press briefing in Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw said, “If a train ticket to a destination costs Rs 100, Railway is charging only Rs 45. It is giving Rs 55 concession.”

Earlier, responding to an RTI application filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Indian Railways said that it earned about Rs 2,242 crore from approximately 15 crore senior citizens in the financial year 2022-23.