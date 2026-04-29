<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday refuted reports on glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the reports were “far from the truth” and that the system is working “perfectly” and results will be declared on schedule. </p><p>The answers, which were in the On-Screen Marking system, invited criticism from a senior teacher who pointed at glitches in the new on-screen marking system during the Class 12 paper evaluation, raising concerns over delays in checking and an eventual delay in the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 board results.</p>.CBSE schools in Puducherry likely to drop French; circular on foreign languages triggers row.<p>“My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation,” Bhardwaj told PTI, adding that the board is “so proud” of the OSM system. “I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portals. These are false, and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process,” he added. Bharadwaj also said that results should be expected in the third week of May.</p><p>The CBSE has introduced the OSM model of evaluation of answer papers for the Class 12 board exams from this year, which is different from the traditional model where sheets are checked manually. Bhardwaj rolled out the system this year, hailing it as a major step towards modernising the evaluation system. </p><p>As per data from the government, as many as 18 lakh students from class 12 appeared for the exams this year, across 120 subjects. In all, 10 crore answer sheets will have to be evaluated. </p>