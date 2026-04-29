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'Everything is fine': CBSE junks reports of glitches in Class 12 answer sheets evaluation

CBSE has introduced the OSM model of evaluation of answer papers for the Class 12 board exams from this year, which is different from the traditional model where sheets are checked manually.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsCBSEExam

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