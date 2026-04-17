Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Everything lies in number 16, solve the puzzle': Rahul Gandhi drops cryptic riddle targeting PM Modi in Lok Sabha

"If anyone understands what I am saying, send me a message on Twitter," said Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us