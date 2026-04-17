<p>New Delhi: What has the number 16 to do with the Modi government? Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday ended his speech during the debate on Bills on delimitation with a "nice puzzle" for which he sought answers.</p><p>As he ended his speech in Lok Sabha while participating in the debate, he said, "I am going to give you and everybody else a nice puzzle. People of India can try and see whether they can solve the puzzle. Yesterday, I saw the Prime Minister speak, low on energy, disconnected, broken."</p>.'Anti-national act' aimed at changing India's electoral map: Rahul Gandhi on delimitation bills.<p>He said Modi was not able to engage because they knew trying to pass the Bill was a mistake because it was a "panic reaction".</p><p>He said he then noticed the date was April 16 and realised that the number 16 is important. "The whole answer to the riddle lies in the number 16. Everything is in that number. If anyone understands what I am saying, send me a message -- tell me on Twitter. The answer to your questions will soon be revealed in this number," he said.</p><p>Soon after, Congress posted a portion of his video on its official handle and said, "(Sixteen sounds a lot like Epstein, doesn't it?)".</p><p>Rahul did not mention controversial sex offender Geoffrey Epstein in his speech or in his tweets post his speech.</p><p>In a post on 'X', he said, "This is not a Women's Reservation Bill - it has nothing to do with women. This bill is anti-OBC, this bill is anti-SC-ST, this bill is anti-national -- against the South, North-East, North-West, and small states. We will neither let anyone's rights be snatched away, nor let the country be divided."</p>.<p>The top Congress leader's attempt to accuse Modi of coming under pressure of US President Donald Trump due to Epstein Files was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla earlier during the Budget Session. </p>