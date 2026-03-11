<p>Kolkata: Former Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday described his successor RN Ravi as a "very competent person" and said adopting the "middle path" would be the best approach while dealing with a politically sensitive state like West Bengal.</p>.<p>Talking to PTI before leaving the city for New Delhi, Bose said Ravi, whom he described as a friend from Kerala, was well-versed in administration and capable of taking independent decisions.</p>.<p>"My successor is a friend of mine. We were together in the state of Kerala. He was in the IPS, and I am an IAS. He is a very competent person, very well-versed in administration," Bose said.</p>.Mamata Banerjee calls incoming Bengal Guv R N Ravi 'BJP cadre', alleges Bose was forced out.<p>"I don't think he needs my advice. He himself is competent to decide for himself. But in a state like Bengal, I would say the middle path is the best to adopt," he added.</p>.<p>Bose resigned as the governor on March 5, cutting short his tenure abruptly, a move that triggered political reactions in the state.</p>.<p>Soon after, the Centre named Ravi as his replacement.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed Bose's removal before completion of his term an "injustice" to him and alleged that the decision was politically motivated.</p>.<p>Banerjee had also expressed surprise over the development, saying Bose could have continued in the post as his tenure still had time left.</p>.<p>Bose, however, maintained that his decision to step down was taken after careful consideration.</p>.<p>"The decision to resign was conscious. The factors are multifaceted. I took a decision after weighing the pros and cons of everything," he said.</p>.<p>During the interview, Bose also reflected on his tenure in the state and said he tried to function within the constitutional framework while maintaining a balanced relationship with the elected government.</p>.<p>The former governor said, despite stepping down from office, he would continue to maintain his association with the people of Bengal and visit the state in the future.</p>