Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against his arrest by ED; matter to be heard tomorrow

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of a land "scam".

The top court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on behalf of Soren and sought urgent hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the ED contended a similar petition has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court.

Sibal, however, said the petition from the High Court would be withdrawn.