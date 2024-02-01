JOIN US
Homeindia

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against his arrest by ED; matter to be heard tomorrow

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on behalf of Soren and sought urgent hearing.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 07:25 IST

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday approached the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of a land "scam".

The top court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on behalf of Soren and sought urgent hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the ED contended a similar petition has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court.

Sibal, however, said the petition from the High Court would be withdrawn.

The counsel for Soren contended this was a very serious matter, as the Chief Minister was arrested just months before the general elections which would have serious effect on the polity of the country.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju also for the ED said there were serious charges against the petitioner.

Soren's counsel claimed he was arrested at 5 pm on Wednesday, though the arrest memo said it was done at 10 pm.

The bench said it would consider the matter on Friday.

A special bench led by the CJI was formed to take up the mentioning on behalf of Soren.

In a swift turn of events, the ED arrested Soren on Wednesday before he was taken to Governor's House to submit his resignation as Chief Minister of the state.

(Published 01 February 2024, 07:25 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtJharkhandHemant Soren

