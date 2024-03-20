Ex-MLA Rampal Majra rejoins INLD, appointed party's state unit chief

Hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana, he said, "The government is making claims of transparency, but so many paper leaks have taken place during their rule. Their claims of giving jobs on merit are also hollow. The plight of farmers is before all."

"They have kept the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue lingering. They scrapped the Dadupur Nalvi canal scheme but signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government on the Yamuna water sharing issue without proper feasibility," he charged.