Ex parte interim stay on bail can be only in very rare, exceptional cases: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said an order granting bail can be stayed by the court only in very rare and exceptional cases when a very strong prima facie case of high standard for it is made out.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said the power to grant an ex-parte interim stay of bail has to be exercised in very rare and exceptional cases where the situation demands the passing of such an order as it involved the right to liberty of an accused guaranteed by the Constitution.
"In an application made under Section 439(2) of the CrPC or Section 483(3) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita or other proceedings filed seeking cancellation of bail, the power to grant an interim stay of operation of order to bail can be exercised only in exceptional cases when a very strong prima facie case of the existence of the grounds for cancellation of bail is made out", the bench said.
The bench further said while granting a stay of an order of grant of bail, the court must record brief reasons for coming to a conclusion that the case was an exceptional one and a strong prima facie case is made out.
"Liberty granted to an accused under the order granting bail cannot be lightly and causally interfered with by mechanically granting an ex-parte order of stay of the bail order", the bench said.
Since the issue involved is of the accused's right to liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, if an ex-parte stay is granted, by issuing a short notice to the accused, the court must immediately hear him on the continuation of the stay, the bench said.
In its judgment, the court gave its verdict on the appeal filed by Parvinder Singh Khurana against the Delhi High Court's order of June 23, 2023 which stayed the grant of bail to him in a money laundering case.
"We have carefully perused the order of June 17, 2023 granting regular bail (by a Special Court). After a detailed discussion, it records a finding that the appellant has made out a case in terms of Section 45(1)(ii) of the PMLA on the power to grant bail", the bench said, while setting aside the Delhi High Court's orders.
In the case, the bench noted the application of bail was listed on 24 to 25 dates from June 23, 2023 to July 2024 before the HC. One Single Judge, after reserving the judgment, recused himself. Two other Single Judges recused themselves too, subsequently.
The appellant contended the High Court casually stayed the bail by a cryptic order without examining the merits of the case or recording any reasons, affecting the right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
On the opposite, the Enforcement Directorate said when there is a power to set aside or cancel the order granting bail, there always exists a power to stay the order pending final adjudication of the plea for cancellation of bail.
It further said the power to cancel the bail is not confined to the ground of breach of terms and conditions. The bail order can be cancelled if it is unjustified, illegal or perverse, it contended.
Published 23 July 2024, 16:24 IST