Ex-Punjab CM backtracks after calling attack on IAF convoy a 'stunt'

Channi said "We are proud of the jawans who join the armed forces to safeguard the country...I gave a statement that in the last Parliamentary elections, 40 jawans were attacked and they lost their lives. Till date, the Government did not find out that who executed the attack and who were responsible for it."

He added, "It is election time once again. Our jawans were attacked once again and one jawan lost his life. I would like to ask the Government - who are those people who orchestrate such attacks, why are they not brought before everyone, why does intelligence failure take place...Jawans have lost their lives once again."

Channi, yesterday, had said "Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win. There is no truth in it", adding, "The BJP knows how to play with people's lives and bodies."

His comments drew the ire of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

(With PTI inputs)

