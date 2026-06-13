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Ex-Reliance Com official Gautam Doshi sent to ED custody in Rs 40,000 cr money laundering case

Doshi was produced at the judge's residence at around 8:15 am after he was arrested and taken to Delhi from Bombay on transit remand.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:33 IST
IndiaEnforcement DirectorateMoney LaunderingReliance

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