Exam time for Sachin Pilot

There is a famous saying which goes “All I can say is, Damn the exam!”
But Congress leader Sachin Pilot thinks otherwise.
Amidst the challenging election exams for his party in Rajasthan, Pilot, 46, found time to write his exams for promotion in the Territorial Army (TA).
He is currently posted as Major in the Territorial Army, which is part of Indian Army and provides relief to regular officials from static duties and assists civil administration.
Pilot became its commissioned officer in September 2012. He is currently designated as Captain. He shared the pictures of the "time spent with TA colleagues” in Delhi Cantonment on his X handle.
He wrote a three hour long Part-B exam for promotion on Monday, wherein he will become Major, confirmed his press team to Deccan Herald. Interestingly he is supposed to have taken the exam last year too.
Waiting for results is nerve-racking, both in politics and in profession.