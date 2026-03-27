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Excise cuts won't change fuel price for consumers, relief only in narrative: Congress

Global crude prices have risen by almost 50 per cent since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndian politcsWest AsiaMiddle East

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