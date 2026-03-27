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Excise duties on petrol, diesel cut as crude oil prices continue to rise amid West Asia crisis

Excise duty on petrol has been cut to Rs 3 a litre, from Rs 13, while the levy on diesel has been slashed to nil from Rs 10 earlier.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 03:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 03:13 IST
India NewsIndiaCrude OilFinance MinistryPetrolWest AsiaExcise duty

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