Excise policy case: Delhi court remands BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9

Delhi court on Tuesday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9.

However, it has fixed April 1 for hearing on the interim bail plea moved by the leader.

This comes after the BRS leader K Kavitha was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi at the end of her Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the excise policy case for which the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also finds himself in the custody of the central agency.