Excise policy case: Delhi court remands BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9

Delhi court on Tuesday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9.
However, it has fixed April 1 for hearing on the interim bail plea moved by the leader.
This comes after the BRS leader K Kavitha was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi at the end of her Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the excise policy case for which the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also finds himself in the custody of the central agency.
A defiant Kavitha, however, said "This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case", asserting "It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean."
The ED meanwhile told the court that during her remand period, Kavitha was interrogated, her statements recorded, and the BRS leader was confronted with several digital records as well as individuals, ANI reported.
The agency added that further custodial interrogation was not needed, while Kavitha's counsel also sought interim bail on grounds of her son's exam.
(Published 26 March 2024, 06:39 IST)