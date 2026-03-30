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Excise policy: ED moves Delhi High Court against Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in summons cases

In its decision, the trial court said that ED failed to prove that Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed the summonses issued to him.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

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