Executive can't become judge: Supreme Court says no 'bulldozer justice' without show cause notice

<p>The Supreme Court, while hearing arguments on the constitutional validity of 'bulldozer justice' on Wednesday, observed that the executive cannot become a judge in a case and demolish the house of an accused person in the name of justice, <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1856566146889331001" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>While pronouncing the order, Justice Gavai said, "No demolition should be carried out without prior show cause notice returnable either in accordance with the time provided in local municipal laws or within 15 days from the date of service, whichever is later," as <a href="https://x.com/LiveLawIndia/status/1856569640295563301" rel="nofollow">per</a> <em>Live Law</em>.</p><p>"The notice shall be served upon owner by registered post. It shall also be fixed on outer portion of structure. Notice shall contain nature of unauthorized construction, details of specific violation and grounds of dmeolition," the SC said.</p><p>Proceedings of the demolition will also have to be videographed, the SC said.</p><p>While passing the judgement, the apex court observed that the state and its officials can't take 'arbitrary' and 'excessive measures'.</p><p>It has considered the rights guaranteed under the Constitution that provide protection to individuals from arbitrary state action, the top court observed, adding that the rule of law provides a framework to make sure individuals know their property will not be taken away arbitrarily.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>