Exercise Tarang Shakti: India's Largest multinational air exercise to begin on August 6

Other foreign combat aircraft in the exercise will be France's Rafale, Germany's Typhoon and Australia's F-18. The IAF will be represented by the home grown LCA Tejas, Mirage-2000 and Rafale, besides the transport fleet.

While the IAF has a long history of foreign cooperation taking part in many such drills at home and abroad, this is for the first time it would host such a major multinational air exercise including the Quad nations. Russia has not been invited for the exercise.

The major foreign powers in the first phase will be Germany, France, Spain and UK whereas the desert sky will witness flying from Australia, Greece, Singapore, UAE and US air forces.

Exercise Tarang Shakti will happen soon after Australia’s multinational wargame Ex Pitch Black that will conclude on August 2. An IAF contingent with Su-30MKI fighters, a C-17 Globemaster transport and an IL-78 mid-air refueller will participate in the exercise.

Air Marshal Singh said the Ex Tarang Shakti would also showcase India's defence prowess and move towards 'Atma Nirbharta' in defence.

This is the IAF’s third major exercise in Indian soil after Exercise Vayu Shakti in February and Exercise Gagan Shakti in April.