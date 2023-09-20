'Exercise utmost caution': MEA warns Indians in Canada of 'hate-crimes'

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, New Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in the North American nation.

The advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs urged "all Indian nationals" in Canada to "exercise utmost caution" due to "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada."

​"Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," the advisory added.