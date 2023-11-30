Exit Polls Live: All eyes on exit polls as voting in Telangana edges towards an end
With voting for Assembly elections set to end with Telangana today evening, the countdown for exit polls has begun, with exit poll trends expected to come in as soon as voting for the southern state ends. Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana voted in this order with polling for the Chhattisgarh happening in two phases. Follow for more updates as we bring the latest developments around the Assembly elections for you, only at DH!
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 09:23 IST
Highlights
09:1630 Nov 2023
Voters line up in Hyderabad to exercise their franchise
09:1630 Nov 2023
BJP, Congress, BRS and MNF in Mizoram: Big parties in fray
09:1630 Nov 2023
Countdown for exit polls for the Assembly elections in 5 states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — has begun. The trends are expected to come in from 5:30pm as polling nears end in Telangana.
Voters line up in Hyderabad to exercise their franchise
People lineup to vote at a polling station during Telangana state assembly elections in Hyderabad.
BJP, Congress, BRS and MNF in Mizoram: Big parties in fray
The grand old party Congress is looking to hold on to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while Madhya Pradesh, aiming for a comeback after the Scindia revolt ended up ousting the Kamal Nath government from power and bringing in the BJP with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both the Congress and BJP are looking to prevent the BRS coming to power in Telangana. In north east's Mizoram, Mizo National Front is facing the Congress as well as the Zoram’s People Movement (ZPM).
Countdown for exit polls for the Assembly elections in 5 states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — has begun. The trends are expected to come in from 5:30pm as polling nears end in Telangana.
(Published 30 November 2023, 09:23 IST)