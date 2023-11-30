Exit Polls Live: All eyes on exit polls as voting in Telangana edges towards an end

The grand old party Congress is looking to hold on to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while Madhya Pradesh, aiming for a comeback after the Scindia revolt ended up ousting the Kamal Nath government from power and bringing in the BJP with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both the Congress and BJP are looking to prevent the BRS coming to power in Telangana. In north east's Mizoram, Mizo National Front is facing the Congress as well as the Zoram’s People Movement (ZPM).