JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Exit Polls Live: All eyes on exit polls as voting in Telangana edges towards an end

With voting for Assembly elections set to end with Telangana today evening, the countdown for exit polls has begun, with exit poll trends expected to come in as soon as voting for the southern state ends. Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana voted in this order with polling for the Chhattisgarh happening in two phases. Follow for more updates as we bring the latest developments around the Assembly elections for you, only at DH!
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 09:23 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
09:1630 Nov 2023

Voters line up in Hyderabad to exercise their franchise

09:1630 Nov 2023

BJP, Congress, BRS and MNF in Mizoram: Big parties in fray

09:1630 Nov 2023

Countdown for exit polls for the Assembly elections in 5 states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — has begun. The trends are expected to come in from 5:30pm as polling nears end in Telangana.

09:1630 Nov 2023

Voters line up in Hyderabad to exercise their franchise

People lineup to vote at a polling station during Telangana state assembly elections in Hyderabad.

People lineup to vote at a polling station during Telangana state assembly elections in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo 

09:1630 Nov 2023

BJP, Congress, BRS and MNF in Mizoram: Big parties in fray

The grand old party Congress is looking to hold on to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while Madhya Pradesh, aiming for a comeback after the Scindia revolt ended up ousting the Kamal Nath government from power and bringing in the BJP with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both the Congress and BJP are looking to prevent the BRS coming to power in Telangana. In north east's Mizoram, Mizo National Front is facing the Congress as well as the Zoram’s People Movement (ZPM).

09:1630 Nov 2023

Countdown for exit polls for the Assembly elections in 5 states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — has begun. The trends are expected to come in from 5:30pm as polling nears end in Telangana.

(Published 30 November 2023, 09:23 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanTelanganaChhattisgarhBRSMizoramAssembly Election 2023exit polls

Follow us on