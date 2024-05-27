Expect relief from heatwave in northwest & central parts after 3 days: IMD

New Delhi: Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat after three days due to a fresh western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days, with temperatures reaching 45-50 degrees Celsius.

"Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.

Delhi, south Haryana, southwest UP and Punjab recorded five-seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.