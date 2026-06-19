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Expedite decision on lawyer's plea against deletion from voter list after West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court to tribunal

The bench noted that the petitioner is stated to be an advocate in Murshidabad since 1977 and his name was deleted from the electoral rolls in the SIR exercise.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

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