Experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop while hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago: Narayana Murthy

Adding that success is bringing a smile to the face of helpless people, Murthy said, 'Akshaya Patra is hugely successful by that count. If our poor children lose hope and faith in our society, they will turn to violence and destroy all the good that India has achieved and is hoping to achieve.” Murthy appealed to leaders of other countries at the UN to emulate the Akshaya Patra model and 'bring joy, health, confidence, hope and success to poor children in their own countries.'

Lauding the work done by the Foundation, Murthy said that Akshaya Patra raises “our confidence that good things can indeed happen in India'.