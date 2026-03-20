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Expert committee formed to review revised NCERT chapter on judiciary: Centre to Supreme Court

The top court refused to entertain the petition, observing that the judiciary should not be oversensitive about a healthy criticism.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudiciaryNCERT

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