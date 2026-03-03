<p>New Delhi: Amid mounting concerns over nearly five crore pending cases in different courts, legal experts and activists have intensified calls for the introduction of the bill to curb false testimony, fabricated evidence, and misleading pleadings.</p><p>Raghav Garg, Director of Team Satyug and Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay told media persons that while measures like increasing judicial appointments and digitisation offer partial relief, the core issue remains the lack of strict accountability for perjury and false complaints.</p>.Supreme Court to examine plea seeking safeguards against false complaints and malicious prosecution.<p>They asserted that without swift and stringent punishment for those who deliberately mislead courts, judicial backlogs will continue to persist.</p><p>They also advocated for the introduction of a proposed 'Satyug Bill'. The proposed legislation seeks to restore the sanctity of sworn testimony and ensure stringent consequences for those who deliberately mislead the judicial system, they said.</p><p>Raghav Garg, Director of Team Satyug, outlined five key recommendations to tackle false litigation and reduce pendency: Reform provisions under Sections 215 and 379 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to simplify and strengthen enforcement when complaints are found false, moving away from requiring judges to initiate proceedings personally as complainants.</p>.PIL in Supreme Court seeks display boards at police stations showing punishment for false complaints.<p>Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, emphasised that the primary driver of mounting pendency is the absence of punishment for filing false complaints, submitting fabricated documents, or giving false testimony.</p><p>"Those who file false complaints are not punished. Those who give false testimony are not punished. Those who submit false affidavits or fabricated evidence are not punished. Until amendments are made in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the BNSS, meaningful reform is not possible," Upadhyay stated.</p>