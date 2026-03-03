Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Experts blame false testimony for India's five cr pending cases

They asserted that without swift and stringent punishment for those who deliberately mislead courts, judicial backlogs will continue to persist.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsJudiciary

Follow us on :

Follow Us