Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | All about Lipulekh: Why this pass remains at the centre of 210-year-old India-Nepal border row

The disagreement dates back to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed between British India and Nepal after the Anglo-Nepal War.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 07:49 IST
NepalUnited Kingdomborder disputeInida NewsIndia-Nepal borderHimalayanLipukekh passKailash Mansarovar YatraExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us