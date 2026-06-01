Explained | All about Lipulekh: Why this pass remains at the centre of 210-year-old India-Nepal border row

<p>The long-running border dispute between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lipulekh-pass">Lipulekh Pass</a> has once again come into focus after Nepal indicated that it may raise the issue with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">United Kingdom</a>, arguing that the roots of the disagreement go back to the British colonial era.</p><p>The latest round of tensions comes after India announced registration that for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kailash-mansarovar-yatra">Kailash Mansarovar Yatra</a> for 2026. One of the key routes for the pilgrimage passes through Lipulekh, a high-altitude mountain pass that Nepal claims is part of its territory.</p><p>More than 210 years after the Sugauli Treaty was signed, differing interpretations of history and geography continue to keep Lipulekh at the heart of one of South Asia's longest-running <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-dispute">border disputes</a>. But, why?</p>.<p><strong>What is Lipulekh Pass?</strong></p><p>Lipulekh is a mountain pass located at the trijunction of India, Nepal and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>. Situated in the Kumaon region of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a>, it connects India with Tibet's Purang region, also known as Taklakot. </p><p>The pass is strategically important because it serves as a trade route between India and China. It is also one of the main gateways for pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, two sites that hold religious significance for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindus">Hindus</a>, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon faith.</p>.<p><strong>Where does the dispute come from?</strong></p><p>The disagreement dates back to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed between British India and Nepal after the Anglo-Nepal War. Under the treaty, the Kali river was accepted as the boundary between the two sides.</p>.Nepal PM’s comments about ‘encroaching’ Indian land triggers controversy in Parliament.<p>The problem is that India and Nepal disagree on where the Kali river actually begins. </p><p>India maintains that the river originates near Kalapani, placing areas such as Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within Indian territory. Nepal, however, argues that the river begins farther west, which would place all three areas inside Nepal.</p><p>Because both countries use different interpretations of the treaty, the border remains disputed even today.</p>.<p><strong>How did the issue become more complicated?</strong></p><p>In 2015, the dispute gained fresh attention when India and China agreed to expand trade and facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh. Nepal objected, saying decisions involving the area were being made without its consent.</p><p>Later, in 2020, once again the tensions resurfaced when India inaugurated a road linking Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh, making travel to the pilgrimage route easier.</p><p>Nepal strongly protested the move and later released a new political map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory.</p>.Nepal objects to India's plans to conduct Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh.<p>India rejected the revised map, calling it a unilateral move that did not change the facts on the ground.</p>.<p><strong>Why is China part of the conversation?</strong></p><p>China controls Tibet, through which the Lipulekh route passes. As a result, any trade activity or pilgrimage movement through the pass involves both India and China. </p><p>Nepal has repeatedly argued that agreements involving Lipulekh should not be made without consulting Kathmandu. Following the announcement of the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Nepal once again lodged objections with both India and China over the use of the route.</p>.<p><strong>Why does the issue still matter today?</strong></p><p>While the dispute centres on a sparsely populated Himalayan region, Lipulekh carries strategic, economic and religious importance. It lies close to the India-China border, serves as a key trade corridor and remains one of the most important routes for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.</p>