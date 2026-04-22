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Explained | Always-on, unmissable labels - what govt's continuous on-screen AI-marker proposal is about

Meity officials say the compliance with the previous mandate of 'prominent visibility' label was not satisfactory.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Core changes being proposed

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Why it is being done?

What other provisions of draft IT rules amendments have made headlines?

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The pushback

What happens next?

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Published 22 April 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsAIIT rulesExplainer

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