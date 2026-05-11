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Explained | As PM Modi calls for conserving foreign exchange, what steps can India take?

The Reserve Bank of India has sold dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to defend the currency, cracked down on rupee arbitrage trades and is considering measures to shore up dollar inflows.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:28 IST
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Diaspora deposits, bonds

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Capital account easing

Curbing imports

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Re-routing dollar demand from oil firms

Tighter overseas remittance limits

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Monetary policy defence

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Published 11 May 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRupeeRBIforeign exchangeExplainer

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