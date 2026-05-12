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India introduces barrier-less MLFF toll plazas in Delhi and Gujarat to streamline highway toll collection and reduce congestion.
Key points
• What is MLFF tolling
A modern toll system using ANPR cameras, FastTag, and GPS to deduct fees without stopping vehicles, eliminating traditional toll booths.
• Benefits for drivers
Reduces travel time, fuel consumption, and congestion by allowing vehicles to pass at lane speed limits without slowing down.
• Cost savings for operators
Toll collection companies can reduce operating costs by up to 3-4% due to automated processes and reduced infrastructure needs.
• Penalties for non-compliance
Low FastTag balance incurs a 72-hour e-notice; non-payment leads to double toll charges. Non-HSRP plates face fines up to Rs 10,000.
• Future rollout plans
More MLFF systems are expected to launch in 2024, expanding beyond Gujarat and Delhi to other national highways.
Key statistics
3-4%
Operating cost reduction for toll operators
72 hours
Toll payment deadline after e-notice
Rs 1,000
Fine for first HSRP violation
Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000
Maximum fine for repeat HSRP violations
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:59 IST