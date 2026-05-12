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Explained | Barrier-less toll plaza in Delhi; how does it work?

Barrier-less toll system not only improves the road travel experience of the vehicle owners, but it also helps toll collection companies to reduce operating costs by up to three-four per cent.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Barrier-less toll plaza in Delhi; how does it work?

In one line
India introduces barrier-less MLFF toll plazas in Delhi and Gujarat to streamline highway toll collection and reduce congestion.
Key points
What is MLFF tolling
A modern toll system using ANPR cameras, FastTag, and GPS to deduct fees without stopping vehicles, eliminating traditional toll booths.
Benefits for drivers
Reduces travel time, fuel consumption, and congestion by allowing vehicles to pass at lane speed limits without slowing down.
Cost savings for operators
Toll collection companies can reduce operating costs by up to 3-4% due to automated processes and reduced infrastructure needs.
Penalties for non-compliance
Low FastTag balance incurs a 72-hour e-notice; non-payment leads to double toll charges. Non-HSRP plates face fines up to Rs 10,000.
Future rollout plans
More MLFF systems are expected to launch in 2024, expanding beyond Gujarat and Delhi to other national highways.
Key statistics
3-4%
Operating cost reduction for toll operators
72 hours
Toll payment deadline after e-notice
Rs 1,000
Fine for first HSRP violation
Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000
Maximum fine for repeat HSRP violations
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechcameraFASTagGPSNHAHSRPnumber platestoll system

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