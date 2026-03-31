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Explained | Centre's draft IT rules: How are they going to affect social media creators

The draft rules significantly expand government oversight of online content, particularly targeting independent creators
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:20 IST
IndiaMinistry of Information and BroadcastingInformation Technology RulesMinistry of Electronics and Information TechnologyDigital contentExplainer

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