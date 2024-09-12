Explained | Everything about AB-PMJAY's Rs 5 lakh coverage scheme for senior citizens above 70 years

Already covered under PM-JAY:

Senior citizens whose families are covered under the scheme already will get an additional top-up cover upto Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves, which they need not share with other family members below the age of 70 years.

Covered under another government scheme:

If they are covered under any other government scheme, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and the Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), they may choose to continue with the same, or switch to AB PM-JAY.

Covered under private health insurance:

Furthermore, those under private health insurance policies or Employees’ State Insurance scheme will still be eligible to avail benefits under AB PM-JAY.