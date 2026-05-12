In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers hold protest against the central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities pic.twitter.com/qkQ6BHClIV— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
NEET 2026 की परीक्षा रद्द हो गयी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2026
22 लाख से ज़्यादा छात्रों की मेहनत, त्याग और सपनों को इस भ्रष्ट भाजपाई व्यवस्था ने कुचल दिया।
किसी पिता ने कर्ज़ लिया,
किसी माँ ने गहने बेचे,
लाखों बच्चों ने रात-रात भर जागकर पढ़ाई की,
और बदले में मिला, पेपर लीक, सरकारी लापरवाही और शिक्षा में…
Our hearts go out to the lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for #NEETUG2026, only to be met with systemic negligence. 💔— FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) May 12, 2026
FAIMA demanding immediate accountability for this paper leak. We will not stay silent while "guess papers" & mafias decide who becomes a doctor.… pic.twitter.com/VKZMxUWCi5
Here’s something important for every aspirant to know:— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026
NTA has ensured that all question papers and confidential materials have safely reached the last destination with the highest level of security. There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.
Any claims circulating…