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Explained | From ‘leak-proof’ claims to cancellation: What happened to NEET-UG 2026

After cancelling NEET-UG 2026 over alleged paper leak concerns, the NTA now faces renewed scrutiny from students and medical associations.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Explained | From ‘leak-proof’ claims to cancellation: What happened to NEET-UG 2026?

In one line
NEET-UG 2026 cancelled amid paper leak allegations, triggering protests and a CBI probe.
Key points
Exam cancellation
NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA due to alleged paper leaks and irregularities, with a re-examination planned.
Alleged leaks
Reports claimed a 'guess paper' circulated before the exam contained 120-135 matching questions, raising concerns of a large-scale leak.
Investigation launched
The CBI will be taking over the investigation into the alleged leak. So far, authorities in Rajasthan have detained 12-15 people for questioning.
Public outrage
Students, activists, and politicians protested the cancellation, demanding accountability and transparency in the examination process.
Previous controversies
NEET-UG 2024 faced similar allegations, with the Supreme Court acknowledging a paper leak but refusing to cancel the exam.
Key statistics
120-135
Number of matching questions in the circulated 'guess paper'
600 marks
Estimated marks affected by the alleged leak
22.79 lakh
Number of candidates registered for NEET-UG 2026
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsEducationNEETPaper LeakNTANEET ExamNEET exam failureExplainer

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